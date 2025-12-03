Kangpokpi observes International Day of Persons with Disabilities, reaffirms commitment to inclusive society

Kangpokpi: The District Administration of Kangpokpi, in collaboration with the District Social Welfare Office, observed the International Day of Persons with Disabilities at the conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, with the theme “Fostering Disability Inclusive Society for Advancing Social Progress.”

Lamminlal Simte, MCS and In-charge District Social Welfare Officer, lauded Deputy Commissioner Mahesh Chaudhari, IAS, for organising a comprehensive event dedicated to persons with disabilities in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized the programme’s objective to build confidence, extend support, uphold dignity, and address disability-related issues, ensuring that persons with disabilities are recognised as integral members of society.

Simte also highlighted the range of Central and State Government schemes available for persons with disabilities, including scholarships for students, caregiver cards, livelihood support, and overall welfare programmes. He assured that the required data would be submitted to the Chief Medical Officer’s office and expressed willingness to collaborate in providing medical aid alongside the District Administration.

Attendees, including persons with disabilities and their family members, expressed gratitude to the administration for acknowledging their needs and facilitating access to schemes and programmes. They also voiced ongoing challenges, such as pending form submissions and requests for assistance that have yet to be processed.

As part of the programme, the District Administration, in collaboration with the Social Welfare Office, distributed blankets and essential items to ten persons with disabilities.

The distribution, carried out in the presence of the Deputy Commissioner, symbolised the district’s commitment to supporting and uplifting individuals with disabilities.

The event saw participation from Lamminlal Simte, MCS, AC to DC, SDO-Champhai (In-charge District Social Welfare), SDOs, CMO, ICDS officials, DLOs, and family members of persons with disabilities, among others.