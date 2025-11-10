Kangpokpi resonates with national spirit as Sardar@150 Unity March held to honour Iron Man of India

Joining the nation in paying glowing tribute to India’s Iron Man, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Kangpokpi today proudly hosted the Sardar@150 Unity March at the district headquarters, commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of the architect of national integration.

The Sardar@150 Unity March, part of the nationwide celebration, stood as a tribute to Sardar Patel’s unmatched role in unifying the princely states into one strong and sovereign India. The event embodied the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, aligning closely with the vision of Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jointly organized by the BJP Kangpokpi Mandal and Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK), Kangpokpi, the march saw enthusiastic participation from students, youth, and members of various civil society organizations across the district.

Prominent dignitaries present at the occasion included Paokam Haokip, BJP State Executive Secretary; Seilam Singsit, Chairman, Kangpokpi Town Committee; Paokhomang Kipgen, Chairman, Kangpokpi Ward No.1; Lunkhoseh Kipgen, former Chairman, Kangpokpi Town Committee; and several BJP leaders and members, all reaffirming their commitment to the ideals of unity and national development.

Adding to the spirit of youth empowerment, sports materials were distributed to various youth clubs across the three blocks of Kangpokpi District, encouraging greater community engagement and physical development among young people.

The event not only honoured the towering legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel but also reignited the flame of unity, strength, and patriotism—reminding every citizen of the enduring power of a united India.

“The Unity March is a tribute not only to Sardar Patel’s legacy but to the idea of India he envisioned—strong, united, and self-reliant,” said one of the organizers, as Kangpokpi echoed with chants of unity and national pride.