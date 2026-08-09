Kangpokpi youth body backs Manipur CM’s outreach, seeks sustained development push

The National People’s Youth Front (NPYF), Kangpokpi district, has welcomed Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh’s visit to the district, backing the development initiatives announced during his outreach and calling for sustained government attention to local needs.

The youth organisation said the chief minister’s direct engagement with people at the grassroots was significant at a challenging time for Manipur. It welcomed the development projects inaugurated during the visit, particularly those aimed at strengthening healthcare infrastructure and services in Kangpokpi.

“Strengthening healthcare facilities, particularly at the grassroots level, is an important investment in the well-being and future of the people of Kangpokpi,” the NPYF said.

According to the organisation, the chief minister’s visit also provided an opportunity for direct interaction between the government and residents, enabling authorities to better understand developmental priorities and practical concerns at the local level.

The NPYF said development initiatives should remain responsive to the needs of different communities and regions, particularly as Manipur continues to face political and social challenges.

The youth body urged the government to build on the momentum generated by the visit and ensure continued action in key sectors, including healthcare, education, youth empowerment, employment, infrastructure, connectivity and livelihood opportunities.

It also emphasised the need to create greater opportunities for the younger generation, stating that access to education, skill development and employment, along with constructive participation in society, would be important for building a peaceful, stable and progressive Manipur.

The NPYF said it was committed to working constructively with the government, civil society organisations, youth groups and other stakeholders in the larger public interest.

“The developmental initiatives inaugurated today will mark the beginning of continued and sustained efforts towards improving public services and infrastructure,” the organisation said, expressing hope that the measures would contribute to the welfare and development of Kangpokpi and the state.

The statement comes amid heightened political sensitivities surrounding the chief minister’s outreach to Kangpokpi and reflects the youth organisation’s support for development-focused government engagement and direct interaction with people at the grassroots.