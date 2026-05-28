KCP leader arrested in Delhi, large cache of arms recovered in Manipur

A senior leader of the banned militant outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), identified as Haobijam Dilip Singh, was arrested in Delhi during a joint operation conducted by the Delhi Police Special Cell, the Manipur Police, and central intelligence agencies.

According to security officials, Singh had allegedly travelled to the national capital to hold a clandestine meeting when he was apprehended. Authorities stated that he is facing more than 12 cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other related charges.

Following his arrest and subsequent interrogation, security agencies launched a recovery operation in Manipur’s Kakching district, leading to the seizure of a substantial cache of arms, ammunition, and logistical supplies.

Officials said the recovered materials included weapons, ammunition, bags of various colours, a tarpaulin sheet, plastic bags, and a Redmi 13C mobile phone. The recovered items are believed to be linked to militant activities in the region.

Security agencies described the operation as a significant breakthrough in ongoing efforts to curb insurgent activities and dismantle militant networks operating in Manipur and adjoining areas.

Further investigation is underway to identify additional operatives and trace possible links associated with the banned organisation, officials added.