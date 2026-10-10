KCP (MFL) cadre arrested in Imphal East; arms and ammunition seized

A joint team of the Criminal Detection Unit (CDO), Imphal East, and security forces arrested an alleged active cadre of the KCP (MFL) militant group during a counter-insurgency operation in Manipur on October 9.

The arrested individual has been identified as Pukhrambam Jackson Singh, 26, who reportedly holds the self-styled rank of Private in the outfit. The operation was conducted at Ngariyan Chingkhong under Andro police station based on intelligence inputs, officials said.

Based on information disclosed by the arrested individual, security personnel subsequently recovered a concealed cache of arms and ammunition from the foothills of Nongmaijing Ching near Gournagar.

The recovered items include one M16 rifle with two magazines, one 40 mm launcher gun, one .32-calibre pistol with a magazine and one Chinese-made hand grenade.

Security personnel also seized 495 rounds of 5.56 mm live ammunition and two Baofeng wireless communication sets along with their chargers.

Further investigation is expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the arms cache and determine whether others were involved.