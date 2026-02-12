Manipur: Security forces arrest two KCP (MFL) members in Imphal West, seize evidence in extortion crackdown

Security forces arrested two active members of the banned KCP (MFL) group from Imphal West district of Manipur, on February 11, 2026. The cadres were reportedly involved in extortion activities in the region, drawing attention from local authorities. The operation was part of a broader campaign by law enforcement to curb the influence of proscribed groups and ensure the safety of residents. The arrests were conducted following intelligence inputs, and authorities acted swiftly to apprehend the suspects before they could evade capture or dispose of evidence.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Thangjam Goutam Singh, aged 19, and Diamond Chingshubam, aged 24. Both are residents of Khabi Mamang Leikai in Imphal West. The arrests took place at their respective homes during an operation conducted by security forces. The coordinated raids were carried out in the early hours, minimizing the risk of confrontation and ensuring safety. Family members of the accused were present during the search.

During the operation, a Royal Enfield Meteor motorcycle bearing registration number MN04G-2108 was seized from the suspects. In addition, two mobile phones and an Aadhaar card were also confiscated as part of the evidence collected by security personnel. The mobile phones are believed to contain vital information regarding the extortion network, and forensic analysis is expected to aid investigators in tracing communications with other members of the banned outfit.

The arrests and subsequent seizure of items form part of ongoing efforts to address the presence of proscribed outfits in the area. No details regarding resistance during the operation or prior incidents involving the two apprehended individuals have been disclosed by officials. Sources indicate that the operation was executed without incident, reflecting the preparedness of the security personnel involved. Authorities have emphasized the need for continued vigilance to prevent the resurgence of unlawful activities in the region.

Both individuals remain under the custody of security forces as part of the initial phase of the investigation. Authorities have not released statements regarding the broader implications of the arrests or links to other suspected members of the organisation. It is expected that the interrogation of the accused will yield more information about the structure and operations of the KCP (MFL) in Imphal West and possibly lead to further arrests.

Security forces have indicated that further enquiry is underway. No additional information regarding the ongoing investigation or possible future actions has been provided to the public. Authorities have appealed to the public to cooperate and share any information that could assist in dismantling extortion rackets operating in the district.

The operation occurred in Imphal West, a district that has witnessed periodic law enforcement actions against banned organisations. The seizure of communication devices and identification documents is expected to assist officers in pursuing further leads relating to extortion activities. These efforts are part of a sustained campaign to restore peace and security in the district, which has historically faced challenges from various underground groups.

Officials have yet to announce any progress in the case or schedule further public disclosures. The investigation remains active as authorities continue to examine the evidence collected during the arrests. Updates are anticipated as the inquiry progresses and more details emerge from the ongoing probe.