KCP (Paikhomba) cadre arrested with pistol, extortion notes in Manipur's Imphal East
A joint team from CDO Imphal East and 8 Bihar Regiment detained an alleged KCP (Paikhomba) member in Sajiwa and recovered a pistol with extortion notes. The seizure has led to further inquiries into his alleged activities, the weapon's intended use and the notes.
- CDO Imphal East and 8 Bihar Regiment jointly conducted the operation
- The suspect, 25-year-old Yenkhom Gyandash Singh, used aliases Dinku and Chaningkhomba
- He was picked up from Sajiwa near Babina Hospital, security sources said
A joint team of the CDO/Imphal East and 8 Bihar Regiment arrested an alleged active member of the KCP (Paikhomba) faction from Imphal East on September 18.
The arrested individual has been identified as Yenkhom Gyandash Singh, alias Dinku and Chaningkhomba, aged 25. He was apprehended from Sajiwa near Babina Hospital, according to security sources.
The joint team reportedly recovered a pistol and extortion notes from his possession at the time of the arrest. The recovery has prompted further investigation into his alleged involvement in extortion-related activities and other activities of the outfit.
Security personnel are conducting further inquiries to ascertain the nature of his activities, the intended use of the recovered weapon and the circumstances surrounding the extortion notes.
The arrested person has been handed over to the concerned authorities for further legal proceedings, while the investigation into the case is continuing.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today