KCP (PWG) cadre arrested in Manipur's Imphal West; arms and IEDs recovered near Indo-Myanmar border

Security forces arrested an alleged extortionist linked to the Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) [KCP (PWG)] in Imphal West district on March 29, 2026, officials said. In a separate operation a day earlier, arms, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and communication equipment were recovered near the Indo-Myanmar border in Tengnoupal district.



According to official sources, the arrested individual has been identified as Maibam Pingku Singh (42), a resident of Chingamathak Pishum Leirak. He was apprehended from the Sangaiprou Mamang Leikai area under Singjamei Police Station in Imphal West district. A mobile phone and an Elector Photo Identity Card were seized from his possession at the time of arrest.



In a separate operation conducted on March 28, security forces recovered a cache of arms and explosives from Yangoubung village near Border Pillar-73 under Moreh Police Station in Tengnoupal district, close to the Indo-Myanmar border.



The recovered items include six 9 mm pistols, six 9 mm magazines, one single-barrel rifle, 15 IEDs, and two tactical radio sets. Officials stated that the IEDs were destroyed at the site following standard safety protocols.



Security agencies have not disclosed further details regarding the operations. Investigations are ongoing.