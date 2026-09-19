KCP (PWG) member, stepdaughter arrested in Imphal over alleged hand grenade plot

The CDO/Imphal East, in a joint operation with 33 Assam Rifles, arrested an alleged active member of the KCP (PWG) from Lamphel Super Market in Imphal West on September 18.

The arrested individual was identified as Longjam Romen Singh, 45. According to the security agency, further investigation into the case led to the arrest of his stepdaughter, Baby Sanabam alias Babysana, 28, on September 19. She was also identified as an alleged active member of KCP (PWG).

According to the investigation, Baby allegedly instructed Romen to place hand grenades at Shija Hospital in Langol, offering him ₹30,000 for the act.

The joint team seized three mobile phones and a Mahindra Thar SUV in connection with the investigation.

Authorities are continuing the investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the alleged plot, the role of the arrested individuals and any further links associated with the case.