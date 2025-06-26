Manipur: Security forces arrest one KCP (PWG) cadre, recover arms cache in Loktak Lake

Security forces in Manipur have launched intelligence-based combing and cordon-and-search operations (CASO) across sensitive areas of the state. One major breakthrough was achieved on June 24, when an active cadre of the banned outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) — KCP (PWG) was arrested.

The arrested cadre has been identified as Mutum Manaocha Singh alias Khullakpa (44), a resident of Tronglaobi Makha Leikai. He was arrested from one of the floating huts in Loktak Lake, near the Champu Khangpok area under Keibul Lamjao Police Station, Bishnupur district.

Security personnel recovered the following items from his possession:

01 9mm pistol with 01 magazine

02 rounds of 9mm live ammunition

Investigations revealed that the floating huts were being used as transit shelters and hideouts by underground operatives.



A detailed search of the structures led to the recovery of various logistical items, including blankets, a gas stove, table fan, pressure cooker, and plates, all of which suggested prolonged militant occupation. These huts have since been dismantled by security forces.



Further interrogation of the arrested individual led to a major arms haul from Nachou Awang Leikai, Patton Sallam Maton, also in Bishnupur district. The following weapons and ammunition were recovered:

01 MA-1 rifle with 03 magazines

31 rounds of 5.56mm live ammunition

02 SMG carbines with 02 magazines

The recoveries mark a significant success in ongoing operations aimed at dismantling underground militant infrastructure and halting the use of strategic terrain such as Loktak Lake for militant logistics. Authorities are continuing their operations in coordination with intelligence agencies to track down further sleeper cells and hideouts.