The Khamenlok Area Core Committee (KACCO) has condemned the killing of three Meitei civilians in Khongban village in Khamenlok area of Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on October 19, expressing condolences to the bereaved families and calling for urgent measures to protect civilians.

In a statement issued on October 19, the committee said the incident had shattered hopes of rehabilitation, reconstruction and peaceful coexistence among residents of the area, which it said had suffered extensive destruction between June 2 and 4, 2023.

Describing the violence as senseless, KACCO said it remained committed to maintaining harmony and preventing further conflict in the region. It stressed that violence could not resolve any problem.

The committee appealed to the government, security forces and the public to take immediate steps to safeguard the region and ensure that civilians across communities could live without fear and insecurity. It also urged all parties to respect human life and refrain from actions that could deepen communal mistrust.

KACCO further cautioned against attempts to exploit the incident to fuel tensions, alleging that vested interests could try to falsely implicate the committee and the Kuki-Zo community in the violence.

It urged the public, civil society organisations and the media to verify information carefully and remain alert to what it described as fabricated narratives and propaganda emerging after the incident.

The statement was signed by the committee’s chairman and secretary. The circumstances surrounding the killings and the identity of those responsible were not established in the statement.