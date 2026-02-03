Khemchand’s rise as BJP legislature leader reflects Centre’s focus on peace: Manipur BJP

The election of Yumnam Khemchand Singh as the BJP legislature party leader in Manipur reflects the Centre’s intention to restore peace and normalcy in the violence-hit state, the party’s Manipur unit said on February 3.

BJP Manipur spokesperson Laimayum Bashanta Sharma said the decision paves the way for the formation of a popular government after nearly a year of President’s rule. “We deeply appreciate the selection of Yumnam Khemchand as the legislature party leader. It has been nearly a year since the state has been under President’s rule,” he told reporters.

Sharma described Singh as one of the senior-most leaders in the party with “one of the cleanest images among the MLAs”, adding that he believes “in action rather than words, as evident from the developmental works in his constituency”.

According to Sharma, Singh’s election “shows the Centre’s clear intention to restore peace and normalcy in the state” and that he is “acceptable to all the communities, including the Nagas and the Kukis”.

Singh’s election as legislature party leader on Tuesday clears the path for government formation in the 60-member Manipur Assembly, which has been under suspended animation since President’s rule was imposed on February 13, 2025.

In a post on X, the Manipur BJP said, “Heartiest congratulations to Hon’ble Shri @YKhemchandSingh on being elected as the BJP Legislature Party Leader of Manipur… Your experience, dedication, and leadership will further strengthen the party and serve the aspirations of the people of Manipur.”

Sixty-two-year-old Singh, a former taekwondo player, was elected to the Manipur Legislative Assembly from Singjamei constituency in 2017 and 2022 as a BJP candidate. He served as Speaker of the Assembly from 2017 to 2022 and was inducted as a cabinet minister in the second Biren Singh government in 2022, handling Municipal Administration and Housing Development, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, and Education.

On December 8 last year, Singh became the first Meitei MLA to visit relief camps sheltering internally displaced persons from the Kuki community in Ukhrul’s Litan and Chassad areas of Kamjong district, where he interacted with Kuki IDPs.

The BJP currently has 37 MLAs in Manipur. While the party won 32 seats in the 2022 Assembly elections, five JD(U) MLAs later defected to the BJP. The Assembly also includes members from the National People’s Party, Naga People’s Front, Congress, Kuki People’s Alliance, Janata Dal (United) and Independents. One seat remains vacant following the death of a sitting MLA.

Manipur has witnessed prolonged ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hill-based Kukis since May 2023, leaving more than 260 people dead and thousands displaced.