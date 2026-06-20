Khongsang-to-Imphal rail link expected within two years: Manipur Chief Minister

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on June 20 emphasized that lasting peace is crucial for the state's progress and urged all communities to resolve differences through dialogue to pave the way for development and prosperity.

The Chief Minister was addressing a Jan Kalyan Shivir (Public Welfare Camp) organised by the Imphal West District Administration at Chingamathak Young Learners' Club, Hao Ground, Chingamathak (Pishum Lampak), Imphal.

Speaking on the occasion, Khemchand Singh said the camp was aimed at ensuring the effective doorstep delivery of various government welfare schemes and services to citizens. He said the initiative forms part of the broader vision of Viksit Bharat–Viksit Manipur 2047, inspired by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Highlighting key infrastructure developments, the Chief Minister informed that the railway line has already reached Khongsang and is expected to extend to Imphal within the next two years. He further stated that plans are in place to extend the railway network up to Moreh, which would significantly improve connectivity and economic opportunities in the region.

Referring to India's Act East Policy, he said Manipur is strategically positioned to become a gateway to Southeast Asia, creating new opportunities for future generations and boosting trade, commerce and regional cooperation.

Stressing the importance of social harmony, Khemchand Singh said no meaningful development can take place without peace. He appealed to all communities in the state to support the government's efforts to restore normalcy and maintain a peaceful environment.

During the programme, the Chief Minister distributed financial assistance provided by the Education Department to two children with special needs and handed over nutritious food packages containing essential items such as pulses and eggs to four tuberculosis patients.

He also visited stalls set up by various state government departments showcasing welfare schemes and public service initiatives available to citizens.

The camp was attended by senior officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Imphal West, the Director of Planning, the Mayor of the Imphal Municipal Corporation and representatives of various government departments.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister attended the 7th Governor's Art Award ceremony at the Cabinet Hall of the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Mantripukhri, where noted artist Yendrembam Ibochouba Singh was honoured for his outstanding contribution to the field of fine arts.