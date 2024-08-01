Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh took to the microblogging site X to announce the new role of Khumukcham Joykishan, MLA from Thangmeiband Assembly Constituency, who has been appointed as the Spokesperson for the Government of Manipur. Singh expressed his enthusiasm about the positive influence Joykishan is expected to bring to the state’s outreach and communication efforts.

In his post, Singh noted, "Pleased to share that Shri Khumukcham Joykishan, MLA, Thangmeiband AC, has been designated as the Spokesperson for the Government of Manipur. His appointment will bring a positive impact in our outreach and communication efforts. May he continue to contribute positively in our governance and welfare of the state."