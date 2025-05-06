The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) has slammed the upcoming ‘Chalo Manipur’ campaign, calling it a dangerous provocation designed to escalate ethnic tensions rather than rehabilitate displaced communities.

In a statement issued on May 6, Tuesday, KIM accused the Rashtrahit Sarvopari Sangathan (RSS) and its allied right-wing outfits of using the guise of rehabilitation to mask what it described as a deliberate attempt to infiltrate and dominate Kuki-inhabited hill areas.

“This is not a peace initiative. It is a blatant push to forcibly infiltrate Kuki ancestral lands, knowing full well it would ignite new waves of ethnic violence,” KIM said in its statement, signed by Information & Publicity Secretary Janghaolun Haokip.

The organization warned that the proposed march could destabilize Manipur’s already fragile social fabric, accusing the state government under Chief Minister N. Biren Singh of turning a blind eye to such provocations. KIM alleged that the administration’s silence has emboldened vigilante groups while leaving tribal communities vulnerable.

“This march has nothing to do with rehabilitation and everything to do with political domination. It’s part of a larger systemic effort to erase Kuki presence through state-backed intimidation and occupation,” the statement read.

Calling on the Government of India and central security forces to intervene, KIM warned that failure to stop the march would make both the Centre and the state government accountable for any violence or destruction that might follow.

The group has also appealed to international human rights organizations and national media to closely monitor the developments, warning that the march is a thinly veiled attempt at ethnic domination.

“The resilience of the Kuki people must not be misread as compliance. The hills are not political laboratories, and we will not allow ethnic cleansing to parade under the banner of peace,” Haokip asserted.