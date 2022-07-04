A kingfisher bird, which was released this morning after it was found weak and unable to fly last night by a conservationist, was shot down in Aizawl today moments after it was released.

Laltlanzuala, 30, currently working as a JCB operator at Chawnpui locality, has been arrested by forest officials.

The culprit has been recorded as saying, “This morning at 9:38 am, I went out of my house with my air gun for target practice. I saw a bird perching on a tree and shot it, and went to search for the bird. But I could not find the bird. So, I went back home and left for work.”

The dead bird was found by residents of the locality and a report was given to Chawnpui locality’s Young Mizo Association (YMA).

The YMA and the conservationist contacted the forest officials, who promptly reached the site and arrested Laltlanzuala.

It needs mention here that the Kingfisher bird is protected under Schedule 4 of The Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, which is a punishable offence with up to 3 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000. It should also be noted that this is the season when hatchlings started leaving their nests.

In recent months, there have been many instances of air rifles’ misuse in the state as air guns and air rifles do not require licenses, they can be easily acquired by anyone.

On June 1, 2022, Assam Rifles seized 2 NX 100 air guns, 7 telescope sights, and 20 boxes of air pellets, while on July 2, 2022, one NX 200 air gun was also seized by the paramilitary personnel. All these seizures have occurred at the Indo-Myanmar border.