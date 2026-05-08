KNA-B cadre arrested in Manipur's Churachandpur after alleged infiltration from Myanmar

Security forces have arrested an alleged cadre of the Kuki National Army-Burma (KNA-B) from Zoveng area in Churachandpur, officials said on May 8.

According to reports received from the Assam Rifles, the operation was carried out by the 5 Assam Rifles on May 7 in the general area of Zoveng.

The arrested individual has been identified as Lal Thang John, a resident of Zoveng, who had allegedly travelled to Myanmar earlier to join the KNA-B outfit.

Army sources said the individual had reportedly infiltrated back into Churachandpur from Myanmar and was suspected to be planning movement towards the Ukhrul–Litan axis to create unrest in the region.

During the search operation, security personnel recovered one 9mm pistol from his possession, the sources added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.