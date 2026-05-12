KNO, ZRO jointly decide not to participate in programme related to Manipur CM's proposed visit to Churachandpur on May 15

The Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and the Zomi Re-unification Organisation (ZRO) have jointly resolved not to participate in the programme related to Manipur Chief Minister Y. Khemchand Singh’s proposed visit to Churachandpur on May 15.

The decision was taken during a joint meeting of the two organisations held on May 11 at the residence of the ZRO president. The meeting commenced at 1 pm and concluded with the adoption of several resolutions concerning political coordination, social media monitoring, and common political objectives.

According to the resolutions adopted during the meeting, the two organisations decided to establish a Joint Monitoring Cell (JMC) to monitor instances of communal disharmony allegedly being spread through social media platforms, including WhatsApp channels, WhatsApp groups, and Facebook pages.

The monitoring mechanism will comprise the Information and Public Relations Departments of both organisations, while the secretaries of KNO and ZRO will jointly oversee the functioning of the JMC. The organisations also agreed to issue a joint press statement regarding the initiative.

The meeting further reaffirmed that the common political goal adopted after May 3, 2023 remains unchanged and continues to be the demand for a Union Territory with Legislature until any future decision is taken collectively.

On the issue of the nomenclature “Kuki-Zo”, the meeting noted objections raised by ZRO leaders, who termed the expression unacceptable to the Zomi community. It was resolved that the KNO cabinet would first deliberate on the matter with leaders advocating the use of the term before taking it up again jointly with the ZRO in a future meeting.

The statement added that leaders from the Zomi side suggested the use of the term “Kuki-Zomi” on the basis of mutual respect within the framework of the common political movement.

The two organisations also discussed the proposed formation of a Central Working Committee aimed at coordinating and monitoring political dialogue. The matter will first be examined by the ZRO cabinet before being reconsidered at the next joint meeting.

The joint meeting concluded with a unanimous resolution that neither KNO nor ZRO would involve themselves in the programme connected to the Chief Minister’s visit to Churachandpur scheduled for May 15.