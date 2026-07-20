KOHUR accuses Manipur govt of inaction over Kuki-Zo blockade, seeks immediate intervention

The Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust (KOHUR) has criticised the Manipur government's response to the ongoing economic blockade affecting Kuki-Zo-inhabited areas, alleging official inaction and urging immediate steps to restore the free movement of essential supplies.

In a press release issued on July 20, KOHUR condemned what it described as the "continued silence and inaction" of the State Home Minister over the blockade allegedly imposed by the United Naga Council (UNC) on key routes serving Kuki-Zo communities.

The organisation claimed that the blockade has severely disrupted access to essential commodities, fuel and medicines, resulting in shortages and rising prices. It also alleged that patients requiring urgent medical referrals have been stranded, while schoolchildren, elderly people and internally displaced persons have been among the worst affected.

KOHUR argued that economic blockades amount to collective punishment and cited Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to life. It also referred to Supreme Court observations stating that public highways should remain free from obstruction and that governments have a responsibility to ensure their uninterrupted use.

The rights body further alleged that the government's response reflected a pattern of institutional bias, claiming that blockades involving other communities had received swifter intervention in the past.

Among its key demands, KOHUR called on the State Home Minister to publicly condemn the blockade and clarify the government's action plan to end it. It also urged the state government to clear all obstructed highways immediately and ensure the uninterrupted movement of essential commodities to all districts without discrimination.

There was no immediate response from the Manipur government or the United Naga Council to the allegations made by KOHUR.

The economic blockade has remained a contentious issue in Manipur, with competing groups trading allegations over disruptions to transport routes and access to essential supplies. The state government has maintained that efforts are underway to ensure law and order and facilitate the movement of essential goods.