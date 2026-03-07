KOHUR condemns alleged attack on Kuki women farmers in Manipur’s Kangpokpi

Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust (KOHUR) on Saturday, March 7, strongly condemned the reported attack on unarmed Kuki-Zo women cultivators in Saikul, describing the incident as a “grave and disturbing violation of basic human rights.”

In a press statement, the organisation said the alleged attack occurred around 2:30 pm on March 7 in agricultural fields located between Tingpibung and Leplen Kuki village under Saikul Sub-Division of Kangpokpi district. Several women were reportedly engaged in routine farming activities when the incident took place.

KOHUR said targeting unarmed civilian women involved in agricultural work represents a serious breach of humanitarian norms and raises concerns about the safety of tribal civilians in conflict-affected areas of Manipur.

“Targeting innocent women cultivators who are peacefully engaged in livelihood activities is morally reprehensible and constitutes a blatant violation of the fundamental principles of human dignity and the rule of law,” the organisation stated.

The rights body also expressed concern over what it described as the continuing vulnerability of tribal villagers, particularly women who depend on farming for their livelihood amid ongoing tensions in parts of the state.

KOHUR called for an immediate and impartial investigation into the reported incident to establish the facts and identify those responsible. It also urged authorities and security agencies to deploy adequate forces in vulnerable agricultural zones to prevent further attacks on civilians.

The organisation further demanded protection for farmers and villagers who rely on their fields for survival and said those responsible must be brought to justice under relevant laws if the allegations are confirmed.

Expressing solidarity with the victims and their families, KOHUR urged authorities to act swiftly to ensure accountability and prevent further violence against civilians.

KOHUR, a human rights organisation registered under the Indian Registration Act, has held Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council since 2016.