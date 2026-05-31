KOHUR demands court-monitored NIA probe into killing of three church leaders in Manipur

The Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust (KOHUR) has sought a court-monitored investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the killing of three prominent Kuki church leaders in Manipur, while strongly contesting recent assertions made by the United Naga Council (UNC) regarding the case.

In a statement issued in response to the UNC's statement of May 29, KOHUR alleged that the May 13 ambush, which claimed the lives of Rev. Dr. Vumthang Sitlhou, Rev. Kaigoulun Lhouvum and Pastor Paogoulun Sitlhou, formed part of a larger and coordinated conspiracy rather than an isolated act of violence.

The organisation maintained that the church leaders were deliberately targeted due to their role in promoting unity within the Kuki community and advancing reconciliation initiatives among different communities in the state. KOHUR specifically referred to the formation of the United Baptist Council (UBC), which it said had emerged as an alternative religious platform and had gained growing influence in the region.

Rejecting the UNC's contention that Naga armed groups had no motive to target the pastors, KOHUR argued that the circumstances surrounding the attack warranted a comprehensive investigation by independent agencies. It also criticised what it described as attempts to publicly absolve certain organisations before the completion of official inquiries.

According to KOHUR, information reportedly available with government agencies indicates that the ambush and the near-simultaneous interception and abduction of Kuki civilians in the Ireng area occurred within a span of 15 to 20 minutes, suggesting a degree of coordination that investigators should examine.

It cited previous incidents in Kuki inhabited areas, including attacks on K. Songlung village and Kharam Vaiphei village, as examples of recurring violence that required closer scrutiny by investigating authorities.

KOHUR also referred to a Bolero Camper vehicle that allegedly passed through the ambush site shortly before the attack. The organisation claimed that the vehicle, bearing a Rongmei Naga name on its windscreen, was allowed to proceed unharmed, while vehicles carrying the church leaders were subsequently targeted.

The rights body questioned the credibility of denials issued by factions identifying themselves as ZUF-K and pointed to what it described as inconsistencies among statements released by different groups operating under similar names.

The organisation additionally expressed concern over the reported captivity of 14 Kuki men allegedly being held in Senapati district and called for their immediate, safe and unconditional release. It reiterated its opposition to hostage-taking in any form and urged all stakeholders to prioritise the safety of civilians.

Describing the killings of the three church leaders, the injuries sustained by five others, the alleged abductions of civilians and attacks on Kuki villages as serious human rights concerns, KOHUR renewed its demand for a court-monitored NIA investigation covering all related incidents, including recent attacks on villages such as Kharam Vaiphei.

The organisation stated that it would continue documenting developments connected to the case and submit its findings to constitutional authorities and human rights bodies. It expressed confidence that an independent investigation would establish the facts surrounding the killings and ensure accountability for those responsible.