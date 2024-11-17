The Korea Manipuri Association (KMA) held a protest in Seoul’s Itaewon district today, November 17 denouncing the brutal killing of six members of a Meitei family by suspected militants. The demonstration, attended by approximately 150 participants, including members of Indians in Korea (IIK), aimed to draw attention to the escalating violence in Manipur. Protesters carried placards with urgent messages such as “End Kukis Terrorism in Manipur,” “Protect Human Rights,” and “Governments Must Act.”

The protest was triggered by the November 11, 2024, massacre in Jakuradhor Karong, Borobekra, Jiribam, where suspected militants reportedly killed 60-year-old Yurembam Rani Devi, two-and-a-half-year-old Laishram Chingkheinganba Singh, 25-year-old L. Heitombi, 31-year-old Telem Thoibi, eight-year-old Telem Thajamanbi, and eight-month-old Laishram Langamba. The association condemned this act as a severe violation of human rights, highlighting its horrifying brutality.

KMA expressed concern over the inaction of both the Central government in New Delhi and the Manipur state administration, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The association emphasized the rise of violent acts in Manipur over the past 18 months, describing the deliberate targeting of civilians, including women and children, with the aim of spreading fear and coercing action. Such acts, classified as terrorism under international standards, are indefensible regardless of political or ideological motives.

The KMA underscored the horrifying nature of the violence, pointing out the graphic images and videos that have surfaced, depicting unspeakable acts such as decapitation, bodily mutilation, and victims being burned alive. The association also raised concerns for those not seen in the footage, particularly women and girls, whose fate remains a haunting mystery. The ever-present fear among civilians, especially near foothill regions, has led to a profound sense of insecurity.

In their statement, KMA called on the Indian and Manipur state governments to take immediate action to end the violence and ensure that perpetrators face justice commensurate with their crimes. The association stressed the urgent need for measures to build public confidence, restore peace, and uphold justice in Manipur.