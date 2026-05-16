KSO Sadar Hills enforces 48-hour shutdown across Manipur's Kangpokpi over Kuki hostage crisis

Kuki Students’ Organisation Sadar Hills on May 15 announced a 48-hour total shutdown across Kangpokpi district in Manipur, beginning midnight of May 15, extending support to the shutdown call issued by Kuki Inpi Manipur over the continued detention of 14 Kuki civilians.

The student organisation declared that all schools, government offices, private institutions, commercial establishments, and transport services across the district would remain closed during the shutdown period. The organisation described the continued detention of the civilians as a “barbaric act” and termed it a serious violation of human dignity and the rule of law.

KSO Sadar Hills stated that volunteers would be deployed across the district to ensure what it described as the “strict and peaceful enforcement” of the shutdown. It also warned that any public or private establishment failing to comply with the directive would face consequences.

The organisation further stated that it would not be held responsible for any untoward incidents arising from defiance of the shutdown call, while reiterating its support for Kuki Inpi Manipur’s demand for the immediate, safe, and unconditional release of all remaining hostages.

Calling the situation a test of constitutional governance, KSO Sadar Hills criticised what it described as a lack of adequate response from the authorities and security agencies. The organisation asserted that any further delay in securing the release of the detainees would amount to a failure of constitutional responsibility.