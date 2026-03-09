KSO slams MP Bimol Akoijam for questioning Hill Areas Committee in Manipur

The Kuki Students' Organisation General Headquarters (KSO-GHQ) has strongly condemned recent remarks made by Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, Member of Parliament from the Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency, over the relevance and existence of the Hill Areas Committee in the Manipur Legislative Assembly.

In a press communiqué issued, the organisation described the MP’s remarks as “surprising and disappointing.” The student body said the statement either shows a lack of understanding of the constitutional framework governing the hill areas of Manipur or reflects an attempt to weaken long-standing protections for indigenous tribal communities.

The KSO emphasised that the Hill Areas Committee was created under Article 371C of the Constitution of India to protect the political, administrative and land rights of tribal communities living in the hill districts of the state.

According to the organisation, constitutional safeguards for tribal communities in the Northeast are part of a broader framework that recognises the region’s unique historical and social realities. It cited special provisions such as Article 371A of the Constitution of India for Nagaland, Article 371G of the Constitution of India for Mizoram, and Article 371B of the Constitution of India along with Article 244A of the Constitution of India relating to tribal governance in Assam.

“These constitutional provisions reflect India’s recognition that the identity, land and governance systems of indigenous communities must be protected,” the statement said.

The KSO further noted that when Manipur became a full-fledged state in 1972, the inclusion of Article 371C was necessary because land falls under the State List. Without constitutional safeguards, the organisation said, tribal land in the hill districts could be vulnerable to legislative decisions made by majority groups.

The organisation also highlighted that land ownership and governance in the hill districts have traditionally been managed through customary tribal institutions for generations. These systems, it said, form the foundation of tribal identity, culture and livelihood.

“The Hill Areas Committee exists to ensure that laws affecting the hill districts, especially those related to land and forests, cannot be imposed without the participation and consent of elected representatives from Scheduled Tribe communities,” the statement added.

The KSO warned that questioning or weakening the role of the committee raises serious concerns about the intent behind such remarks.

It further stressed that the issue is not limited to one community but concerns all indigenous tribal groups living in the hill districts of Manipur. On matters relating to tribal land and constitutional protection, the organisation said political affiliations often become secondary across party lines.

“At a time when relations between communities in Manipur remain fragile, it is irresponsible for public leaders to make statements that cast doubt on constitutional safeguards meant to protect tribal interests,” the statement said. It added that such remarks could deepen mistrust and undermine efforts to restore stability and mutual respect in the state.

The KSO-GHQ has called on Angomcha Bimol Akoijam and the Indian National Congress to issue an immediate clarification regarding their position on constitutional protections for hill areas, customary land ownership systems of tribal communities, and the implications of extending Scheduled Tribe status to communities outside the recognised tribal groups of Manipur.

Reaffirming its stand, the organisation said the constitutional safeguards protecting the ancestral land, identity and governance systems of indigenous peoples in Manipur are not political concessions but inherent rights that must be preserved.

“The rights of indigenous tribal communities will be defended with unity, vigilance and unwavering resolve,” the statement concluded.