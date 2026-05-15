Kuki and Naga groups free 28 hostages after joint efforts by CSOs and police

Twenty-eight members of the Kuki and Naga communities who were allegedly held captive by armed groups in Manipur’s Kangpokpi and Senapati districts have been released, police said on May 15, even as security concerns continue to mount following a string of violent attacks across the state.

According to police officials, the victims had been taken to “unknown areas” after suspected militants launched separate attacks on Wednesday. Three church leaders were shot dead and four others injured in Kangpokpi district, while another civilian was killed and his wife wounded in neighbouring Noney district.

A senior police officer said 12 Naga women from Konsakhul village, who had been “held captive by armed militants”, were released at Makhan village. Authorities also confirmed that 14 members of the Kuki community — including four men and ten women — who had been kept in captivity in Senapati district were handed over to security forces late on Thursday night.

Police further stated that “two Salesian brothers of Don Bosco, including one from Nagaland”, were also released separately by the armed groups.

The incidents have intensified concerns over civilian safety in the hill districts, where tensions between armed groups and local communities have remained high amid the prolonged ethnic unrest in Manipur.

State Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam had said on Thursday that the government was “actively holding discussions with civil society groups and political leaders” to ensure the safe release of those held captive.

Security personnel have reportedly stepped up surveillance and movement in vulnerable areas following the attacks and hostage crisis. Authorities are yet to confirm whether any arrests have been made in connection with the killings or the abductions.