The Kuki Inpi Manipur, the apex body of the Kuki Tribes, in a significant development, extended full endorsement of the proposed United Naga Council's Mass Rally on August 9 in all Naga inhabited areas in Manipur.

The United Naga Council had announced a Mass Rally on August 9 in all Naga inhabited areas in Manipur slated to be held at the District Headquarters of Tamenglong, Chandel, Ukhrul, and Senapati mainly for resolving the Indo-Naga political issue based on the Framework Agreement.

KIM Information and Publicity Secretary, Janghaolun Haokip said that at a critical time wherein the tribal Kukis of Manipur are being subjected to bear the brunt of ‘ethnic cleansing’ being unleashed by the majority Meiteis, aided and abetted covertly by the state machinery, the Kuki Inpi Manipur fully endorsed the proposed mass rally being organized by the United Naga Council on August 9.

He continued that enduring the apathetic attitude of the successive Manipur Governments for over fifty years vis-a-vis denial of tribals’ constitutional rights and institutional injustices meted out by the majoritarian hegemony in socio-politico and economic spheres upon the suppressed tribal communities.

''It is prudent on the part of the central leadership to act conscientiously thereby expediting the processes of resolving the legitimate demands of both the tribal communities in the form of separate administration for the Kukis and in conformity with the Framework Agreement for the Nagas so as to ensure lasting peace in the beleaguered, torn-apart state of Manipur,'' he added.

Earlier, the UNC General Secretary had stated that the proposed Mass Rally is to register the collective sentiment of the Nagas to the Govt of India for exercising political will to hammer out an early negotiated solution to the protracted Indo-Naga political issue in the spirit of Framework Agreement and to usher in an enduring peace in Naga areas and the Northeast in general.

The UNC also appeals to all the Naga citizens to participate in the proposed rally prayerfully.