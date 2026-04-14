Kuki apex body opposes plan to replace Central forces in Manipur Hills

The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) has strongly opposed any move to replace Central Security Forces with state forces in Manipur’s hill and foothill areas, warning that such a step could undermine security and trigger renewed tensions.

In a statement, the apex Kuki body described the reported proposal—attributed to the state’s Home Department—as a “direct threat” to the safety of the Kuki community. It alleged that the move was intended to project a sense of normalcy while increasing state control over Kuki-inhabited regions.

KIM asserted that the Government of Manipur had “lost credibility and accountability” in the context of the ongoing ethnic tensions, and cautioned that altering the existing security arrangement in the current environment could lead to serious escalation.

“The Kuki people will not accept any move to replace Central forces. Such a step will be viewed as a direct threat to our security,” the organisation said, highlighting deep mistrust of state agencies.

The body maintained that Central Security Forces have played a critical role in maintaining neutrality and stability in conflict-affected areas. It warned that their withdrawal could destabilise the already fragile situation.

“The Central forces remain the only trusted guarantor of safety for our people. Any attempt to remove them will have grave consequences,” the statement added.

Calling for restraint, KIM urged the state government to refrain from intervening in matters concerning Kuki-inhabited areas and emphasised that continuation of the current deployment of Central forces is essential to preserving peace.