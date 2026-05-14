Kuki apex body seeks NIA probe into Kangpokpi ambush, submits charter of demands to PM Modi

Kuki Inpi Manipur, the apex body of the Kuki tribes in Manipur, on Thursday, May 14 submitted a charter of demands to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the Deputy Commissioner of Kangpokpi, seeking urgent intervention, justice and enhanced security measures following the killing of three church leaders in an ambush on the Kangpokpi–Churachandpur road.

The memorandum was submitted as the Kuki-Zo community began a two-day nationwide mourning period declared by Kuki Inpi Manipur in response to the May 13 ambush, which claimed the lives of Rev. Dr. V. Sitlhou, Rev. Kaigoulen Lhouvum and Pastor Paogoulen Sitlhou.

Thousands of people from across Sadar Hills gathered at Brig. M. Thomas Ground in Kangpokpi district headquarters to pay tribute to the deceased church leaders. The bodies were brought from the district hospital after post-mortem examinations and received by grieving families, church members, tribal leaders, women’s groups, students, chiefs and civil society organisations.

The condolence programme was organised under the aegis of Kuki Inpi Manipur, with the Committee on Tribal Unity leading the event. Senior community leaders, including Kuki Inpi Manipur president Ch. Ajang Khongsai, Thadou Inpi General Headquarters president Chongpu Kipgen, Sadar Hills Chiefs’ Association president Haokholen Kipgen, representatives of the Kuki-Zo Council and Kuki-Zo Christian Forum secretary Dr. Satkai Chongloi, paid tribute by ceremonially wrapping traditional shawls around the coffins.

Representatives from tribal bodies, women’s organisations, student groups, church institutions and civil society organisations also offered final respects during the programme.

Community leaders described the slain church leaders as symbols of sacrifice and called for justice and protection for the Kuki-Zo people amid continuing unrest in the hill districts.

Rev. Thangsat Kipgen attended the ceremony and offered prayers for the departed.

Following the condolence programme, the mortal remains were taken to their respective homes for overnight mourning ceremonies. Burial rites are scheduled to be held on Friday at the TBA-I Church campus in Motbung.

In its memorandum to the Prime Minister, Kuki Inpi Manipur described the killings as a direct attack on peace, faith and the survival of the Kuki-Zo people. The organisation stated that the targeting of church leaders and peace emissaries had exposed serious security vulnerabilities in the conflict-affected hill districts.

The charter of demands submitted by the organisation included an immediate high-level probe by the National Investigation Agency into the ambush, prosecution of all perpetrators and conspirators, permanent security guarantees for civilians and church leaders, establishment of special security zones in vulnerable areas, official recognition of the alleged persecution of the Kuki-Zo people, and expedited political engagement with Suspension of Operations groups.

Kuki Inpi Manipur also announced that mourning observances, referred to as Sahnit, would continue until justice is delivered and its demands are addressed.

At the same time, the organisation appealed for peace and cautioned against any escalation into a violent confrontation between Kuki and Naga communities. In a statement, Kuki Inpi Manipur said further violence would only deepen divisions among tribal communities.

The organisation stated that not all Tangkhul or Zeliangrong groups supported conflict and acknowledged that several civil society organisations remained committed to peace and coexistence. However, it expressed concern over alleged provocations and mobilisation by certain groups, including Zeliangrong United Front, FNCC, TNFO and Khanuithot Khon, which it claimed had contributed to rising tensions.

Kuki Inpi Manipur urged community leaders, civil society organisations and government authorities to de-escalate tensions and engage in dialogue to prevent further conflict.

The organisation reiterated its commitment to peace, dialogue and coexistence, while calling on all communities to reject attempts to incite violence or division.

Meanwhile, the 48-hour shutdown across Kuki-Zo inhabited regions remained effective, with roads deserted, businesses closed and public activities suspended. Black flags, prayer meetings and candlelight vigils were organised in several areas as part of the mourning observance.