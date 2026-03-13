Kuki bodies demand probe after two civilians killed in Manipur’s Ukhrul

Civil society organisations representing Kuki groups have condemned the killing of two Kuki civilians in Ukhrul district of Manipur and called for a prompt investigation into the incident.

In separate statements, the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) and the Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust (KOHUR) expressed concern over the reported deaths of Thenkhogin Baite, 45, and Thangboimang Lunkim, 35, both residents of Thawai Kuki village. Another villager, Letginthang Haokip, 29, was reportedly injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment.

According to KIM, the three individuals were allegedly apprehended on March 11 by suspected cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak‑Muivah) (NSCN-IM). The organisation stated that Baite and Lunkim were later found dead, while Haokip sustained injuries. The group termed the incident unfortunate and called for a fair and impartial investigation.

KIM urged the authorities, including the Ministry of Home Affairs, to ensure that those responsible are identified and brought to justice. It also sought a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and called for timely action to maintain public confidence and stability in the region.

The Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust also condemned the incident and stated that the victims were reportedly carrying out community work related to repairing the village water supply system when they were allegedly abducted and later killed. The organisation appealed for the immediate identification and arrest of those involved.

Meanwhile, the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) based in Kangpokpi district also reacted to the incident, urging the government to take swift action and ensure justice for the victims. The organisation said that prompt intervention by authorities is necessary to prevent further escalation of tensions in the hill districts.

The groups stressed that the protection of civilian lives must remain a priority and called on all stakeholders to maintain restraint and support efforts to preserve peace and stability in the region.