Kuki bodies seek impartial probe into killing of elderly farmer in Manipur's Kangpokpi

The Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights (KWOHR) and the Sadar Hills Chiefs’ Association (SAHILCA) have condemned the killing of an elderly farmer in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district and demanded an impartial investigation into the incident.

According to KWOHR, 71-year-old Hemjamang Haokip, a resident of Khunkho village, was attacked and killed on October 3 while working on his farm. The organisation said local sources had attributed the incident to NSCN (IM) insurgents.

KWOHR described the killing as a “heinous act of violence” against an elderly civilian and said targeting a person engaged in his livelihood amounted to a serious violation of human rights.

“The continued targeting of civilians, including elderly persons engaged in farming and other livelihood activities, is unacceptable,” the organisation said.

KWOHR said the incident had left Haokip’s family and the wider community in grief and raised concerns over the safety of civilians living in remote areas.

It called on the Manipur government, district administration and law enforcement agencies to conduct a “thorough, impartial and time-bound investigation” and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

The organisation also urged the authorities to take measures to protect civilians, particularly those living in vulnerable and remote areas.

“Human life is sacred, and violence can never be justified as a means of addressing political, ethnic or territorial differences,” KWOHR said.

SAHILCA also condemned the reported abduction and killing of Haokip, alleging that he was taken by NSCN (IM) militants from his farm hut at Khunkho Kuki Village while he was working for his livelihood. The association said the hut was subsequently burnt down.

According to SAHILCA, Haokip was later found dead with his hands tied with rope. It described the killing as a “grave and unacceptable act of violence” and said the incident had caused fear and concern among residents.

SAHILCA called on the authorities and law enforcement agencies to act immediately to investigate the killing and hold those responsible accountable under the law.

The chiefs’ body demanded a thorough and impartial probe into the circumstances surrounding Haokip’s alleged abduction and death, while appealing to all concerned to respect the rights of civilians and prevent further violence against innocent people.

The condemnation comes as a 24-hour total shutdown was observed across Kangpokpi district over Haokip’s killing.