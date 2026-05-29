Kuki body alleges attacks and blockades by Zeliangrong groups in Manipur

The Kuki Inpi South-West Sadar Hills (KISWSH) has alleged that sections of Zeliangrong-Inpui groups and underground outfits were involved in a series of attacks, intimidation campaigns and economic blockades targeting Kuki villages, while warning that the community's restraint should not be viewed as a sign of weakness.

In a statement, the organisation said it had pursued dialogue and peace-building efforts with neighbouring Zeliangrong-Inpui village authorities since 2024, including consultations in the Tupul, Khonglong and Waphong-Pungmon areas, with the aim of maintaining communal harmony and preventing tensions from escalating.

The KISWSH claimed it had also intervened in disputes involving Konsaram, Leilon Phanjang and Tangnom villages, and maintained that it had worked to preserve peaceful coexistence despite what it described as repeated harassment of Kuki communities.

The organisation listed several alleged incidents between September 2025 and March 2026, including vandalism of village signboards, arson attacks on farm huts, intimidation of farmers, damage to agricultural infrastructure and armed assaults on villages.

Among its allegations, the KISWSH claimed that cadres linked to the ZUF-Kamson faction were involved in arson attacks in the Maolhang and Songjang Waphong areas. It also alleged that armed groups from Waphong Inthan dismantled security shelters, damaged water supply infrastructure and vandalised security vehicles in K. Songlung village.

The organisation further alleged that an unauthorised toll gate had been set up by individuals from Ireng along the Kangpokpi-Churachandpur route, collecting Rs 500 from vehicles. It claimed the funds were being used to support underground outfits operating in the region.

Despite the incidents, the KISWSH said Kuki communities had avoided retaliatory actions to prevent further ethnic tensions and maintain public order.

The body also alleged that some members of the Zeliangrong-Inpui community had called for economic blockades against Kukis and imposed restrictions on movement and supplies through Naga-administered areas. It further claimed that key roads linking Tingkai, Joujangtek and Khonglong-Khoripok had been blocked, leaving several Kuki villages isolated.

Referring to the law-and-order situation following the May 13 ambush incident, the organisation said it had urged neighbouring Zeliangrong-Inpui residents not to leave their villages, asserting that there was no communal conflict between the two communities. However, it alleged that civilians were detained in the aftermath and called for their release through dialogue.

The KISWSH also rejected allegations linking Leilon village chief Lalboi Vaiphei to the violence, claiming he was not present in the area at the time of the incident. It warned against the use of fabricated or digitally manipulated material to implicate him.

Calling for intervention by the Manipur government and security agencies, the organisation urged authorities to investigate the allegations impartially and take steps to prevent further deterioration of the situation. It said lasting peace would require the involvement and commitment of all stakeholders rather than any one community alone.