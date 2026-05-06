Kuki body alleges attacks in Manipur’s Ukhrul, Kamjong districts; seeks urgent intervention

The Kuki Inpi Manipur on May 6 alleged a series of attacks on Kuki-Zo villages and civilians in parts of Kamjong and Ukhrul districts, accusing sections of the Tangkhul community of escalating tensions in the region.

In a statement, the organisation condemned the alleged burning of Lanchah Kuki village in Kamjong district, describing it as a serious escalation of violence and calling for immediate intervention by the authorities.

KIM alleged that incidents such as the burning of Gampal and Haijang villages, along with reported civilian killings, reflect a continuing pattern of hostility against Kuki communities. The body claimed that despite repeated provocations, the Kuki community had exercised restraint to maintain peace and coexistence among communities in the hill districts.

The organisation further alleged that attacks on villages and destruction of homes were worsening already fragile inter-community relations. It urged the government and civil society groups to publicly condemn the incidents and take steps to prevent further violence.

Raising concerns over the humanitarian situation in Chassad and nearby areas, KIM also alleged that Kuki residents were being denied access to essential supplies by neighbouring Tangkhul groups. It described the alleged blockade of commodities as unacceptable and a violation of humanitarian principles.

The statement noted that the alleged burning of Lanchah village came shortly after the Nagaland Joint Christian Forum appealed for an end to hostilities in the region, saying such incidents could undermine ongoing peace efforts.

While reiterating its commitment to peaceful coexistence, KIM stated that the community remained prepared to protect its land and people if required. The organisation demanded urgent government action to restore normalcy, ensure accountability and prevent further incidents.

Amid rising tensions, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Kamjong district has convened a public coordination meeting on May 7 to facilitate dialogue among community leaders, civil administration and security agencies.

According to an official notice, the meeting will be held at the District Mini Secretariat in Kamjong and will be attended by senior district officials, including the Superintendent of Police and representatives of the Assam Rifles.

Representatives from several Tangkhul and Kuki organisations, including Tangkhul Naga Long, Tangkhul Shanao Long, Eastern Kuki Chiefs Association, Kuki Women Union and Kuki Students’ Organisation, have also been invited.

District officials said the meeting is aimed at strengthening coordination and creating a platform for dialogue at a time of growing concerns over law and order and inter-community relations in the district.

The administration has asked all stakeholders to attend the meeting to ensure meaningful discussions on maintaining peace and stability in the region.