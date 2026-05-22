Kuki body alleges ‘strategic assault’ on Mongkot Chepu, warns against misinformation campaign

The Kuki CSO Working Committee has alleged that Mongkot Chepu village in the Litan-Sareikhong belt of Ukhrul came under a “strategic and unprovoked attack” on May 21, while also accusing certain groups of spreading “weaponised misinformation” through AI-generated content following the incident.

In a statement, the committee claimed that armed attackers allegedly linked to the NSCN Eastern Flank launched a coordinated assault on the village at around 2:05 PM, ending nearly a week of relative calm in the region.

According to the committee, the attack led to hours of intense gunfire, with village volunteers allegedly retaliating in self-defence. The exchange of fire reportedly continued till around 5:30 PM.

The committee further alleged that the attackers used “high-grade weapons”, including heavy ammunition and lethal explosives, indicating what it described as a “deeply organised escalation” in the conflict-prone area.

The statement also raised concerns over alleged unauthorised drone activity over Mongkot Chepu on May 19 and 20. The committee claimed that drone movements were traced to Sikibung, also known as Sharkaphung village, and alleged that the surveillance activities pointed to possible operational coordination prior to the attack.

In addition, the Working Committee accused certain groups of circulating AI-generated images on social media that falsely portrayed Sikibung village as being attacked by armed Kuki militants.

Describing the alleged campaign as “deeply irresponsible and dangerously misleading”, the committee said fabricated visuals and narratives were being used to distort facts and inflame tensions in parts of Ukhrul and Kamjong districts.

The Kuki body warned that any further circulation of “false propaganda” branding Kuki villagers as militants without evidence would invite legal action, including defamation proceedings.