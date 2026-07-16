Kuki body condemns alleged arson attack on villages in Manipur's Nungba

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Sadar Hills Kangpokpi, has condemned an alleged arson attack on two Kuki-Zo villages in Manipur's Tamenglong district, claiming that the incident has further intensified concerns over the continuing ethnic unrest in the state.

In a statement issued on July 16, CoTU alleged that Lengluong and Teikhang villages in Nungba subdivision were set ablaze on July 15 by armed groups.

According to the organisation, the alleged attack is part of a series of incidents targeting Kuki-Zo habitations in Tamenglong, Kamjong and Ukhrul districts. CoTU claimed that Lengluong and Teikhang are the fifth Kuki-Zo villages in Nungba subdivision to have come under attack within the past two weeks.

The committee also criticised elected representatives from the affected areas, alleging that they had failed to respond adequately to the incidents. It specifically questioned the role of local legislators, claiming their silence had contributed to growing insecurity among residents.

Calling for immediate intervention, CoTU urged both the Government of India and the Manipur government to take stringent action against armed and secessionist groups allegedly involved in such attacks. The organisation said decisive measures were necessary to restore peace and ensure the safety of civilians.

The committee further appealed to public representatives to safeguard the welfare of all communities living in their constituencies, irrespective of caste, creed or ethnicity.

No official statement had been issued by the Manipur government or security agencies regarding the allegations at the time of filing this report.

The claims made by CoTU remain unverified independently.