Kuki body condemns village authority order restricting security forces in Manipur, seeks immediate revocation

A Kuki civil body has opposed a directive issued by a village authority in Manipur’s Ukhrul district that purportedly seeks to regulate the entry and functioning of Indian security forces within its jurisdiction.

The Ihang-Bungpi Working Committee (IBWC), based in Sadar Hills of Kangpokpi district, on Monday, April 13 termed the “Security Restriction Notice” issued on April 12 by the Roudei (T.M. Kasom) Village Authority as “unlawful, untenable and a direct challenge to constitutional authority.”

In a statement, the committee said the directive attempts to impose prior permission requirements on the movement and operations of security forces within the village, which it described as a “grave overreach” beyond the powers of any local body.

The IBWC asserted that decisions regarding the deployment and functioning of security forces fall exclusively under the jurisdiction of the State and Union governments. “Any attempt to control or restrict lawful security operations by a village authority has no legal standing whatsoever,” the statement said.

Referring to the Manipur (Village Authorities in Hill Areas) Act, 1956, the committee said village authorities are mandated to perform limited administrative and customary functions, including local dispute resolution and management of community resources. It emphasised that such bodies do not have jurisdiction over national security matters, policing, or armed forces deployment.

The committee warned that the directive could have adverse implications in a conflict-sensitive region, potentially affecting law and order and undermining ongoing stabilisation efforts. It said any restriction on security forces may weaken operational effectiveness and increase risks for civilians.

Raising concerns over the broader impact, the IBWC said obstruction of lawful security operations could expose vulnerable populations to heightened security threats.

The committee issued a set of demands, including immediate intervention by the authorities to declare the notice “null and void,” ensure unhindered functioning of security forces, and initiate action against those responsible for issuing the directive. It also called for strengthening security arrangements in sensitive areas.

“The authority of the State, the operational freedom of security forces, and the safety of civilians must be upheld at all times,” the statement said.

The IBWC further urged both the Government of India and the Manipur government to take prompt and decisive steps to address the issue and prevent any erosion of legal and administrative order in the region.









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