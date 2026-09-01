Kuki body directs 10 MLAs to boycott Manipur Assembly session

The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of the Kuki community, has directed all 10 Kuki-Zo legislators in Manipur to stay away from the state Assembly session beginning September 2.

In a statement, KIM said the community’s demand for a separate political administration remained unresolved and that the resumption of legislative proceedings should not be treated as a return to normalcy.

The organisation said Kuki-Zo MLAs must demonstrate solidarity with the community by following the directive and warned that those who attend the session would be seen as moving away from the community’s collective political position.

“At this critical juncture, the Kuki-Zo MLAs must stand firmly with their people. Political representation cannot be divorced from the political will of the people,” KIM said.

KIM also opposed any attempt to use the Assembly session to create an impression that the political crisis in Manipur had been resolved. It maintained that there could be no return to “business as usual” without a political settlement.

The Kuki-Zo community has 10 legislators in the 60-member Manipur Assembly, including Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen and six other BJP MLAs.