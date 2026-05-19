Kuki body issues rebuttal to UNC statement, calls for impartial probe and peaceful dialogue

The Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust (KOHUR) has issued a detailed rebuttal to a recent statement circulated by the Media Cell of the United Naga Council (UNC), disputing several historical, constitutional and security-related claims concerning the Kuki-Zo community in Manipur.

In its statement, KOHUR said the UNC document presented what it described as a selective interpretation of historical records and recent incidents linked to the ongoing tensions in Manipur.

The organisation rejected claims that the Kuki-Zo community were “foreigners” or recent settlers in Manipur, arguing that colonial records, census documents and historical writings reflected a long-standing presence of Kuki-Zo communities in the region. KOHUR also stated that the Scheduled Tribe status of various Kuki-Zo groups is constitutionally recognised and legally protected under Indian law.

Responding to allegations regarding demographic expansion and poppy cultivation, KOHUR maintained that narcotics cultivation is a broader law-and-order issue affecting multiple regions and communities, and cautioned against attributing criminal activity to any one ethnic group.

The organisation also defended the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement signed between Kuki armed groups and the government, stating that the framework was intended to maintain ceasefire arrangements and promote political dialogue under constitutional provisions.

Referring to the recent violence in Manipur, KOHUR said the conflict has affected multiple communities and alleged that several incidents involving deaths, displacement and attacks on Kuki-Zo civilians were omitted from the UNC statement.

The group called for an impartial investigation, preferably under the supervision of the Supreme Court or agencies such as the National Investigation Agency (NIA), into incidents of violence between February and May 2026, including the killing of three church leaders on May 13 near the Kotlen-Kotzim area.

KOHUR also appealed to all community organisations to avoid inflammatory language and focus on dialogue, evidence-based discussion and peaceful resolution of disputes.

While expressing condolences to all families affected by the violence, the organisation said it remains open to engagement with the United Naga Council and other stakeholders in the interest of peace and communal harmony in Manipur.