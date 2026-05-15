Kuki Christian body seeks release of hostages, demands probe into killing of church leaders

The Kuki Christian Leaders’ Forum (KCLF) on Friday, May 15, appealed for the immediate and unconditional release of civilians allegedly being held hostage following the killing of three church leaders in Manipur, and called for an impartial investigation into the incident.

In a statement issued amid heightened tension in the hill districts, the forum expressed grief over the killing of church leaders, including Rev. V. Sitlhou, Pr. Paogoulen and Rev. Paogoulun, who were killed in an ambush on May 13.

Describing the killings as a grave tragedy, the forum said the incident had deeply affected the Kuki Christian community and urged all stakeholders to prioritise peace and humanitarian concerns.

The KCLF said the continued detention of innocent civilians could further aggravate the fragile situation and appealed to armed groups, civil society organisations and community leaders to facilitate the safe release of all remaining hostages without delay.

The organisation acknowledged the efforts of security forces and civil society leaders in securing the release of some civilians earlier, but expressed concern over those who were still reportedly in captivity.

Calling for restraint, the forum urged people from all communities to reject retaliatory violence and refrain from spreading unverified information or inflammatory content on social media.

The Christian body also urged the State government and investigative agencies to conduct a swift, impartial and transparent inquiry into the killing of the three church leaders and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

The appeal comes amid continuing tension in Manipur’s hill districts, where the recent killings and reports of hostage-taking have raised concerns over further escalation of violence.