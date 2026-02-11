Kuki Christian Church urges calm after Litan arson incidents

The Kuki Christian Church (KCC) has expressed concern over the recent incidents of house burnings involving Tangkhul and Kuki families at Litan, Sareikhong village in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, and appealed to both communities to maintain restraint to prevent further escalation.

In a statement issued from its headquarters in Kangpokpi, Dr T. Lunkim, Administrative Secretary of the KCC, described the incidents as deeply unfortunate and said acts of arson and violence run contrary to the principles of peace and non-violence upheld in Christian teachings and in civil society.

Dr Lunkim said he was distressed to learn of the destruction of homes, noting that such events not only cause material loss but also strain long-standing relations and peaceful coexistence between neighbouring communities.

Appealing to members of both the Kuki and Tangkhul communities, he urged people to remain calm and avoid retaliatory actions, stressing the importance of allowing peace to prevail.

The KCC also called on church leaders, civil society organisations and community elders to facilitate dialogue and reconciliation to ease tensions. It further urged government authorities and law enforcement agencies to take appropriate steps to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of all residents in the affected areas.