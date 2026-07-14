Kuki Christian forum condemns Church leader's killing, calls for dialogue and lasting peace in Manipur

The Kuki Christian Leaders' Forum (KCLF) has strongly condemned the killing of Govajang Baptist Church Secretary Haokholal Singsit, describing it as a brutal murder that reflects the deteriorating security situation in Manipur. The organisation also appealed to Christian communities across the state to reject ethnic violence and work towards dialogue, reconciliation and lasting peace.

Expressing profound shock and sorrow, the Forum said Singsit, who also served as Treasurer of the Men's Society under Kuki Baptist Convention Parish No. 6, was shot dead on July 11 at around 4 pm while working in a paddy field with his wife in Govajang village of Kangpokpi district.

KCLF alleged that the incident was the ninth killing of an innocent Kuki civilian by what it described as "Manipur Naga armed groups" since the May 13 killing of three members of a Kuki peace mission—Rev. V. Sitlhou, Pastor Paogoulen Sitlhou and Rev. Kaigoulun Lhouvum. The Forum added that six other civilians had also been killed before the May 13 incident.

Describing the killing as a grave violation of the sanctity of human life, the Forum said innocent civilians, particularly farmers, were being deprived of their fundamental right to live with dignity and security. It further stated that violence carried out "in the name of Christ" was a distortion of the Gospel and fundamentally opposed to Christian teachings on peace, justice, reconciliation and respect for human life.

The Forum urged the Government of Manipur, the Centre and security agencies to take immediate and decisive measures to stop what it termed the systematic killing of innocent civilians and the forced dispossession of villages.

In a separate declaration titled A Call for Dialogue and Peaceful Solution to the Ongoing Violence among Christian Tribes of Manipur, KCLF appealed to Christians across Manipur and the Northeast to rise above ethnic divisions and reaffirm their shared Christian values.

The declaration acknowledged that Christian communities had failed to overcome ethnic identities during the conflict that began on May 3, 2023, and noted that more than 300 churches had been destroyed during the violence.

While mourning the deaths of Kuki church leaders and civilians, the Forum also expressed grief over the killing of six Naga civilians, stating that every innocent life is sacred irrespective of community.

Referring to the public forgiveness extended by the son of slain peace mission member Rev. V. Sitlhou towards those responsible for his father's death, the Forum described forgiveness as a powerful expression of Christian faith and said lasting peace remained the only viable path to resolving the crisis.

KCLF also called on churches to reject ethnocentric interpretations of Christianity, distance themselves from armed groups, oppose narratives that justify exclusive territorial claims, and instead promote reconciliation, justice and peaceful coexistence.

Warning that prolonged violence and social divisions continue to deepen poverty, trauma and insecurity, the Forum appealed to church leaders, community organisations and the wider Christian community across Northeast India to facilitate meaningful dialogue aimed at ending the conflict.