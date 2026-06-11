Kuki Christian leaders mourn six hostages’ deaths, condemn fresh violence in Manipur

Amid renewed violence in Manipur, the Kuki Christian Leaders' Forum (KCLF) has expressed deep grief over the killing of six Naga hostages and condemned the recent attack in Kamjong district that resulted in the deaths of two Kuki church leaders and displacement of several families.

The Christian leaders' body said the state continues to witness acts of violence and killings more than three years after ethnic clashes broke out on May 3, 2023, and appealed to all communities to refrain from retaliatory actions that could further deepen suffering and instability.

The KCLF described the recovery of the bodies of the six hostages as a tragic loss of human lives that has added to the pain caused by the prolonged conflict. The Forum extended solidarity to the bereaved families and called for an end to violence across communities.

The organisation also highlighted the recent attack on Kultuh village in Kamjong district, where the Head Deacon and Youth Chairman of the village Baptist Church were killed. The incident, according to the KCLF, reflected the continuing cycle of violence affecting civilians and community leaders.

“The ongoing violence has witnessed many brutal and barbaric acts of killings,” the Forum said, while urging people to reject revenge and work towards peace and reconciliation.

Emphasising the need for unity beyond ethnic divisions, the KCLF said the values of compassion, forgiveness and reconciliation must guide efforts to restore peace in Manipur. It appealed to communities to rebuild trust through dialogue and collective efforts.

The Forum also recalled its earlier response to the safe release of 14 Kuki hostages after 28 days in captivity, appreciating the role of Senapati-based Naga civil society organisations in facilitating their unconditional release.

The KCLF had described the release as a positive development reflecting compassion and reconciliation, saying it provided hope for renewed dialogue among communities affected by the prolonged conflict.

The organisation also recalled earlier peace initiatives undertaken by Kuki church leaders and civil society groups, including efforts led by late Rev. V. Sitlhou, who had travelled to Kohima following an invitation from the Nagaland Joint Christian Forum (NJCF) to explore possibilities for a ceasefire and lasting peace.

The KCLF noted that Rev. Sitlhou and two other pastors were later assassinated, describing the incident as a reminder of the challenges faced by peace efforts in the region.

While welcoming the release of the hostages, the Forum had also expressed concern over the killing of Haogin Lhouvum, a Kuki-Zo villager who was reportedly shot dead while working in a paddy field at Lasan village along the IT Road in Kangpokpi district.

The organisation said such incidents have increased fear and uncertainty among civilians and could undermine ongoing efforts towards reconciliation.

The KCLF appealed to church leaders, civil society organisations and communities across Manipur to intensify efforts for peace and seek a permanent resolution to the conflict.

The Forum urged people not to allow grief and anger to trigger further violence, stating that rebuilding trust and restoring peaceful coexistence remained possible through dialogue, understanding and mutual respect.