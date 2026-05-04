Kuki committee alleges armed intrusion in Ukhrul, seeks urgent action

The Kuki CSO Working Committee, Ukhrul, has accused the NSCN Eastern Flank cadres of carrying out a “premeditated act of aggression” against Kuki villages despite heavy security deployment, and demanded urgent intervention by authorities.

Drawing the attention of Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand, the Director General of Police, and the Superintendent of Police, Ukhrul, the committee alleged that armed cadres attempted a forceful intrusion around 3 am on May 4 through the Tongou pocket of the Kampa range.

According to the committee, the attackers opened “indiscriminate fire”, triggering a retaliatory response from Kuki village volunteers positioned along the Uiliphai–Bollen ridge of Mt. Kampa. The exchange reportedly left one volunteer critically injured.

Describing the incident as part of a “deliberate and sustained campaign,” the committee claimed the attacks were aimed at “destabilising, intimidating and sabotaging peace efforts” in the region.

The organisation further alleged that NSCN Eastern Flank representatives had approached security forces stationed at Sinakeithel, seeking a “three-day window of non-intervention” to carry out operations against Kuki villages. It termed the alleged request “unconscionable” and demanded clarity on whether such a proposal was entertained.

In a separate but parallel statement, the committee said the violence comes even as Kuki civil society leaders are engaging in peace overtures, calling the situation a “glaring contradiction” that undermines trust in any ceasefire initiative.

“The sustained assaults no longer reflect mere persistence—they epitomise calculated audacity of the highest order,” the statement said, accusing the group of acting with “brazen disregard” for both civilian safety and ongoing peace efforts.

Calling for immediate action, the committee urged authorities to launch a comprehensive combing operation across the Tongou–Ringui belt to “neutralise hostile elements” and prevent further incursions into forest and farming areas.

“Peace cannot remain a rhetorical exercise while violence is systematically prosecuted under its shadow,” the statement asserted, demanding “firm, impartial and unequivocal action” to restore security and public confidence.