Kuki committee alleges sustained attacks in Manipur's Ukhrul, seeks urgent action

The Kuki CSO Working Committee in Ukhrul has alleged a sharp escalation in violence targeting Kuki villages, warning of a worsening law-and-order situation in Manipur’s Ukhrul district and calling for immediate intervention by authorities.

The committee said Kuki communities have cooperated with government agencies “from day one”, including dismantling defensive bunkers to avoid further escalation. It maintained that any retaliatory firing by villagers has been “strictly in self-defence”.

Raising concerns over what it described as contrasting positions on the ground, the committee cited “photo evidence” to claim that Thawai Tangkhul village has opposed the entry and functioning of security forces, calling it a development that raises “serious concerns about lawlessness”.

Detailing recent incidents, the statement alleged that since 6 pm on April 5, Thawai Kuki and Shangkai villages have been under attack. It further claimed that from 8:30 am on April 6, Mongkot Chepu has faced sustained assaults involving automatic weapons and explosives, with residential houses reportedly hit.

The committee also alleged that Kuki civilians travelling between Leplen and Tingpibung came under fire. It claimed that personnel from Litan Police fired rocket launchers around 1:30 pm on April 6, triggering a jungle fire in Mongkot Chepu and putting civilian lives at risk.

According to the statement, the attacks are allegedly being carried out by “Tangkhul narco-terrorists” operating from Thawai Tangkhul, Sinakeithel and Sikibung villages, with alleged local support.

Expressing “urgent concern”, the committee said security forces deployed in the area appear ineffective due to the absence of clear operational authority, alleging they are acting as “mere spectators” despite the escalation.

The committee has put forward three immediate demands: granting security forces clear authority to act, ensuring civilian protection and safe movement, and ordering impartial investigations into all reported incidents.

“The situation is critical. Decisive action cannot be delayed,” the statement added.