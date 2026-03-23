Kuki community mourns loss of humanitarian leader Kamzathang Haokip in Manipur

The Kuki-Zo community in Manipur has been plunged into grief following the demise of noted humanitarian leader Kamzathang Haokip, President of the Kuki Khanglai Lompi (KKL), who passed away at the age of 56 after battling colorectal cancer.

Haokip breathed his last on the morning of March 23 at his native village M. Songphel in Churachandpur. He is survived by his wife, Nemkhonei Haokip and their four children.

Widely regarded as a pillar of humanitarian service, Haokip led KKL since 2014, transforming it into one of the most trusted civil society organisations in Manipur. Prior to that, he served as Secretary (Information) of the organisation from 2008 to 2014, playing a crucial role in expanding its outreach and credibility.

Under his leadership, KKL emerged as a lifeline for vulnerable communities, particularly during crises. The organisation spearheaded relief efforts, supported internally displaced persons, and provided essential supplies such as food and medicines to those in need. Its work during emergencies—including the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing ethnic tensions—earned widespread respect.

One of the most striking examples of KKL’s humanitarian commitment under Haokip was when volunteers carried a pregnant woman over 80 kilometres on a bamboo stretcher to ensure she received medical care, highlighting the organisation’s grassroots dedication.

Beyond KKL, Haokip contributed to several other social and cultural bodies, including the Kuki Artist Progressive Union and other civil society groups, strengthening community cohesion and welfare.

In recognition of his service, he was conferred the prestigious Red Blanket Award by the district administration of Churachandpur in 2010.

Condolences have poured in from across Manipur, with organisations such as Kuki Inpi Manipur, Kuki Women Union, and Kuki Students’ Organisation remembering him as a visionary leader, a man of integrity, and a selfless servant of the people.

Haokip’s passing leaves a significant void at a time when the region continues to grapple with challenges of displacement and unrest. Community leaders say his legacy of compassion-driven leadership and tireless service will continue to inspire future generations.