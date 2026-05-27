Kuki CSO alleges four-hour armed attack on Manipur's Mongkot Chepu village

The Kuki CSO Working Committee, Ukhrul, has alleged that Mongkot Chepu village in Manipur’s Ukhrul district came under a prolonged armed attack on the evening of May 26, and accused the state government of failing to ensure the safety of Kuki-Zo civilians in vulnerable areas.

In a statement addressed to the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Security Advisor, Ukhrul Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, the organisation claimed the village was attacked from multiple directions beginning around 6:48 pm.

The committee alleged that armed groups operating from the vicinity of Litan Sareikhong-Tangkhul Police Station and the Sikibung-Lilen Ridge carried out the assault, which reportedly continued for more than four hours until around 11:08 pm.

According to the statement, mortars and other “sophisticated weapons” were allegedly used during the attack.

Describing the incident as a “grave security failure”, the organisation said the repeated targeting of Mongkot Chepu points to a “dangerous pattern of emboldened aggression” against Kuki-Zo settlements located in fringe areas of Ukhrul and Kamjong districts.

“This is not the first attack on Mongkot Chepu,” the statement said, while questioning how long civilians would continue to live under what it described as a “recurring siege”.

The committee further alleged that the silence of both the Manipur government and the Centre had intensified fear among Kuki-Zo residents and could weaken public confidence in the neutrality of the state if immediate action is not taken.

It said the government must either ensure minimum security for vulnerable civilians or “state so with honesty and facilitate effective alternative arrangements”.

The organisation also criticised what it described as inadequate security measures, stating that the government risked being remembered for “distributing ballistic vests and helmets to endangered civilians instead of securing their constitutional right to life and safety”.

The Kuki CSO Working Committee demanded immediate operational intervention to secure vulnerable civilian settlements and prevent further escalation in the region.