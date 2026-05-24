Kuki CSO body directs tax remittance to Kangpokpi amid security concerns in Ukhrul, Kamjong

The Working Committee of Kuki Civil Society Organisations (WCKCSOs)-Ukhrul has accused the Manipur government and the Centre of allegedly failing to protect Kuki-Zo communities in Ukhrul and Kamjong districts, citing prolonged insecurity and administrative inaction in the hill areas.

In a statement titled “Directive Against Continued Failure of the Governments”, the organisation claimed that repeated appeals and representations made by the Kuki-Zo community had allegedly gone unanswered, leading to what it described as “institutional neglect” and administrative paralysis.

The committee alleged that the authorities had failed to implement the March 19 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), provide adequate security for civilians or establish an alternative administrative arrangement for affected villages.

The organisation further alleged that cadres of NSCN (EF) carried out “relentless intermittent attacks” on Kuki villages in Ukhrul district on May 22.

According to the statement, Mongkot Chepu village allegedly came under attack multiple times from the direction of Sikibung at different intervals throughout the day, while Patleijang village was allegedly attacked from the direction of TM Kasom/Roudei later that night.

The committee said the “continued failure” of the authorities to prevent recurring violence had “gravely eroded public confidence”.

Amid the growing tensions, the WCKCSOs-Ukhrul directed the Kuki Chiefs’ Association (KCA) to begin collecting Hill House Taxes from Kuki villages in Ukhrul and Kamjong districts and remit them to authorities in Kangpokpi district.

It also instructed the Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO)-Ukhrul to intensify “peaceful yet resolute democratic agitation”, including the installation of signboards and hoardings before June 1, identifying Kuki villages in Ukhrul and Kamjong as areas under Kangpokpi district.

The organisation maintained that these steps had become necessary due to what it termed “continued governmental apathy, repeated security failures, and administrative indifference” towards the Kuki-Zo population.

The committee warned that the “concerned authorities shall bear full responsibility for any further deterioration arising from continued inaction”.