The Kuki CSO Working Committee of Kamjong district has raised concerns over alleged encroachment on ancestral land and construction of houses without the consent of the claimed landholders in a disputed settlement known as Pilong.

In a statement, the committee claimed that the area was part of Choro Kuki village, which it described as ancestral land inhabited by the Kuki community for generations. It alleged that the name was changed to Pilong during the Kuki-Naga conflict in the 1990s.

The committee also questioned the settlement's recognition as a village, claiming that Pilong did not figure in any government gazette notification for Kamjong district. It further alleged that the settlement had emerged only in recent years.

The committee reiterated the Kuki community's claim over Choro Kuki village and urged the authorities to examine the land dispute and take appropriate steps to protect the rights of the parties concerned.

It also called for an investigation into the alleged encroachment and unauthorised construction, citing provisions relating to criminal trespass and seeking measures to prevent further construction until the dispute is addressed.

According to the committee, the alleged encroachment has caused inconvenience, raised safety concerns and caused mental distress to the affected landholders.

The allegations made by the committee could not be independently verified.