Kuki CSO enforces shutdown in parts of Manipur’s Ukhrul over alleged economic blockade

The Kuki CSO Working Committee, Ukhrul (WCKCSOs-Ukhrul), has enforced an indefinite shutdown in parts of Manipur’s Ukhrul district, alleging that the state government failed to address concerns over a purported “selective economic blockade” affecting Kuki-inhabited areas.

The shutdown began at midnight following the expiry of a 48-hour ultimatum issued by the committee. The organisation said it had held protests, submitted memoranda and participated in discussions with the district administration but alleged that no concrete steps had been taken to resolve the issue.

According to the committee, the agitation is linked to what it described as restrictions on the movement of essential commodities into Kuki-inhabited areas, allegedly imposed by certain Tangkhul and Meitei groups. The committee said its counter-economic blockade had entered its 10th day on Wednesday.

The WCKCSOs-Ukhrul claimed that several rounds of dialogue and assurances from the administration had not resulted in a resolution. It also alleged that a meeting convened by the Ukhrul Deputy Commissioner was later cancelled and that there was no further follow-up on a proposed online discussion.

The committee said members of the student community had also joined the demand for the immediate removal of the alleged restrictions.

“We are not asking for privilege—we are demanding justice, equality, and our fundamental right to live with dignity,” the committee said, maintaining that it had exhausted available democratic avenues before intensifying its agitation.

The shutdown exempts essential services, including electricity and water supply, telecommunications, medical emergencies, airport-bound passengers, postal services and security force vehicles. The committee said these exemptions would be subject to verification and security checks.

It also issued guidelines concerning the movement of security force convoys and requested advance information regarding their tentative schedules and composition.

The committee reiterated that its demand was centred on ensuring the uninterrupted movement of essential goods and safeguarding the rights of people living in the affected areas. It urged the Manipur government and district administration to take steps to address the issue and restore normal movement.