Kuki CSO Panel denies role in Manipur's Ukhrul attack, seeks FIR against TNL Chief

The Kuki CSO Working Committee has issued a strong rebuttal to remarks made by Sword Vashum, denying any involvement of the Kuki community in the April 18 ambush in Ukhrul district and warning against what it termed as “dangerous misinformation.”

In a detailed statement, the committee said attempts to blame the Kuki community without evidence are “baseless and provocative,” cautioning that such claims could worsen tensions in an already fragile situation. It termed allegations that Kukis had “imposed war” as false and malicious.

While expressing regret over the loss of two civilian lives in the April 18 incident, the panel called for restraint and urged all sides to rely on facts rather than rhetoric.

The committee also criticised Vashum’s recent statements, alleging that his remarks had escalated tensions on the ground. It demanded that authorities register a suo motu FIR against him, claiming his comments could incite further instability.

Rejecting claims regarding land ownership narratives, the panel asserted that Kuki villages in Ukhrul are government-recognised and backed by valid records.

Reaffirming its commitment to peace and dialogue, the committee urged responsible public discourse but warned that it would defend its community if threatened.