Kuki CSO panel seeks urgent action after alleged firing on farmers in Manipur’s Ukhrul

The Kuki Civil Society Organisations (CSO) Working Committee on Saturday, April 4 condemned an incident of alleged indiscriminate firing on paddy farmers in Manipur’s Ukhrul district and called for immediate and decisive intervention by authorities.

In a statement, the committee said unidentified armed assailants opened fire on civilians engaged in agricultural work at G. Shongmun village around 9.30 a.m., reportedly discharging multiple rounds from automatic weapons. No official confirmation of casualties was immediately available.

Describing the incident as a serious breach of civilian safety, the committee said the firing raised concerns over the adequacy of security arrangements in the area, where forces are already deployed. It flagged issues of accountability and operational effectiveness, stating that vulnerable communities must be ensured protection amid ongoing tensions.

The committee further alleged that repeated incidents of firing along the Tingpibung–Lplen route have contributed to a climate of fear among residents, particularly farmers and daily commuters. It characterised such episodes as targeted intimidation affecting routine civilian activity.

Seeking remedial measures, the organisation demanded a time-bound operation to disarm armed groups allegedly operating from Sinakeithei and adjoining areas, along with strengthened civilian protection protocols. It also called for a comprehensive and impartial inquiry to determine responsibility for both the attack and any lapses in the security response.

The committee urged authorities to act without delay to restore law and order, stating that any perceived inaction could undermine public confidence in governance and security institutions.

Separately, the committee criticised a declaration by the Thawai Tangkhul village authority opposing the entry of security forces for operations in their area. It termed the stance as inconsistent with public safety requirements and said resistance to lawful security intervention could hinder efforts to stabilise the region.

Referring to past inter-community tensions, the committee said claims of sustained peace in the area require verification in light of allegations of prior incidents of violence. It also raised concerns over the reported presence of fortified positions and bunker-like structures in parts of the region, which it said could pose risks to civilian movement and security.

The committee called on local authorities to avoid unverified claims, including allegations relating to illegal immigrants, unless supported by evidence.

At the same time, it welcomed recent security operations conducted by the Army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Manipur Police in areas such as Shangkai, Thawai Tangkhul, Mahadev and Zalenbung on March 26. It said these operations led to the dismantling of several suspected illegal bunkers and contributed to a sense of reassurance among residents.

According to the committee, further attempts by armed groups to carry out attacks were thwarted by security forces during operations on April 3.

The organisation urged security agencies to sustain and intensify combing operations, particularly along the Mahadev–Mongneljang stretch, to dismantle illegal infrastructure and prevent further violence.

Parts of Manipur, including Ukhrul district, have witnessed intermittent tensions and sporadic incidents of violence in recent months.